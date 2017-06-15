× FBI investigating couple for taking nude photos of a child

JUNIATA COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI are investigating a couple for allegedly taking nude photos of a juvenile female child in a period between 2009 and 2011.

According to an arrest report, police were contacted with a child abuse allegation. During the investigation of the complaint, James Eckenberger, 43, of Perry County, and Betty Eckenberger, 32, of Dauphin County, both admitted to taking nude photos of the victim.

The FBI assisted Pennsylvania State Police in the investigation and is taking over the case for charges, the police report said.