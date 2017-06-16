Anti-judiasm, anti-women hate speech written on apartment window posters in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Anti-judiasm, anti-women, and anti-Lancaster quotes written on posters, covering an apartment's windows in downtown Lancaster.

N eighbors near the apartment on King Street say the posters and the hate must go.

Neighbors describe the area as peaceful and say people treat each other with respect so it comes as a shock that there are posters on this apartment's windows with swastikas and other hateful language towards women and Judiasm.​

Windows on an upper level apartment home on the 300 block of King Street in Lancaster, covered over with poster boards, with quotes reading, 'Judiasm is garbage', and 'Lancaster City is a twisted-up, feminazi arrogant cesspool, and I hate it here.'

"That's just wrong," said Ashbam Bair, Lancaster.

And this image: the female logo with a swastika through it.

"I got 7 sisters. I feel violated by that," said Sal Barnes. Two women who live near King Street find the image and other anti-women quotes disturbing, and they are confused as to why the signs are even allowed to be up.

"I mean if it was anti-certain groups, they would want you to take it down. So why are we picking certain groups, it's okay, and certain groups it's not. Let's just not be hateful period," Rachel Buch, Lancaster.

"It''s just very small minded. God created us all, and we need to get together, and promote love, promote unity, especially in this country right now," said Jill Margavage.

One woman, who lives across the way from the apartment, has learned to tolerate seeing hate speech on the neighboring windows, as those posters have been there for years.

"They don't really bother me. I just try to live my life normally," Shelia Escobar, Lancaster.

We knocked on the apartment door multiple times to talk with the tenant, but no answer.

Neighbors now, are just questioning why and whether or not city officials can request the posters be removed.

"If you in the city of lancaster, and you're dissing Lancaster, why are you here?" added Barnes.