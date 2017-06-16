× Department of Homeland Security Grants Pennsylvania REAL ID Extension

Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has notified PennDOT that Pennsylvania has been granted a REAL ID enforcement extension through October 10, 2017, which means that Pennsylvania residents will not face access issues when entering federal facilities through that date.

“I am pleased that the Department of Homeland Security has recognized the proactive steps that Pennsylvania has taken in terms of developing a plan for REAL ID compliance,” said Secretary of Transportation Leslie S. Richards. “We look forward to continued conversations with DHS over the coming months.”

Preliminary work on REAL ID has begun, and PennDOT estimates REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards will be available at the customer’s option in 2019. This will allow ample time for customers who want a REAL ID product to obtain one before the final DHS effective date of October 1, 2020.

For additional information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov. Information about REAL ID enforcement in Pennsylvania can be found at https://www.dhs.gov/real-id/pennsylvania.

SOURCE: PennDOT