Humidity returns Friday, with hot and steamy conditions Father’s Day weekend

HUMIDITY RETURNS: Humidity levels remain lower for much of the region this morning, but this changes fast as a warm front lifts north. A few morning showers or thunderstorms are possible, so grab the umbrella heading out the door. Not everyone sees the shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures begin in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Skies are mostly cloudy to start, but some more sunshine breaks through during the afternoon. Humidity levels boost as well through the afternoon. A few showers or thunderstorms are still possible for the afternoon. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s again. The overnight period is warm and stuffy. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. It’s hazy with an isolated shower or rumble.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hotter and even muggier is ahead for the weekend. Temperatures flirt with the 90 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday, with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly during the afternoon. Humidity levels are muggy Saturday, and turn even more uncomfortable Sunday. Father’s Day high temperatures make it into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s with the unbearable humidity levels in place.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A cold front crosses through early Monday, so widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures are still warm, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. Steamy humidity levels remain until the cold front crosses. Expect drier conditions, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity levels Tuesday. Temperatures reach the lower 80s. Aside from an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday, most of the day is dry. It’s a bit breezy, with temperatures in the 80s. Thursday brings more sunshine, with temperatures in the middle 80s.

Have a great weekend!