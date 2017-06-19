× Harrisburg man facing charges after assaulting, robbing woman on street; police search for second suspect

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman on a Harrisburg street.

Heath Zachary, 50, is facing robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping charges for his role in the incident. He is also on state parole.

On June 18 at approximately 5:00 p.m., police responded to the area of N. 3rd and Locust Street for the report of a female being assaulted and robbed.

Federal Building Security were on the scene and detained Zachary as the victim was found lying in the middle of court street.

The victim was confused and could not explain what happened due to her injuries, and was transported to Hershey Medical Center. She sustained numerous fractures around her left orbital bone, contusions, and small lacerations on her face.

A group of teenage males in the area witnessed the incident, and advised the Federal Security Officer that the female needed help. It was also found that a second suspect was involved in the incident, and fled the scene north on Court Street. Witnesses could not provide a description of this suspect.

Now, Zachary is facing charges while police search for the other suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3154 or jpaul@cityofhbg.com.