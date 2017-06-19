× Two arrested after Upper Allen car break-in report

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Sunday night, Upper Allen Township police were sent to the a scene where witnesses reported two individuals breaking into a car.

When police arrived to the 1600 block of Grey drive, they located Ian Schubert, 19, of Mechanicsburg, and a 17-year old female in the area, and took them into custody. Schubert and the 17-year old were found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia on them at the time they were arrested, according to police.

Schubert has been charged with loitering and prowling at night, possessing a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness.

The 17-year old has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at night, unlawful possession of prescription medication, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and public drunkenness.

Schubert’s charges will be handled through Magisterial District Judge Martin’s Office and the 17-year old’s through Cumberland County Probation and Parole.