× Giant Food Stores & Martin’s Food Market announce recall of Yummy Chicken Fries and Yummy Alpha Buddies

CARLISLE, Pa. — Following a recall by Maxi Canada, Giant Food Stores, LLC and Martin’s Food Markets announced it removed from sale Yummy Chicken Fries and Yummy Alpha Buddies, which may contain milk, an allergen that is not listed on the ingredient label. These products are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from a milk allergy.

The following products are included in this recall:

Yummy Chicken Fries, 26 oz., UPC 6456322316, with Best By dates of 1/3/19, 1/19/19, 2/16/19, 3/16/19, 4/12/19 & 4/27/19

Yummy Alpha Buddies, 25.2 oz., UPC 6456322790, with Best By dates of 3/2/19, 3/16/19, 4/26/19, 2/2/19

Giant/Martin’s has received no reports of illnesses to date. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic. Allergic reactions can include: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant/Martin’s for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Maxi Canada at 1- 800 363-3621 ext. 236. In addition customers may call Giant/Martin’s Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information.