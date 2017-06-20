Lancaster County coalition launches summer meal program
LANCASTER — Hunger-Free Lancaster County, a coalition of more than 30 businesses, faith- and school-based groups, kicked off its summer meal program Tuesday with an event at the Martin Luther King Elementary School wading pool and playground.
The group’s goal is to guarantee a daily lunch to kids in Lancaster County over the summer. With school out for the next few months, experts say many children lack access to healthy foods.
“Our kids, who are used to eating breakfast, lunch and oftentimes a snack during the school day for 180 days, we know they’re hungry,” said Dr. Jill Koser of Hunger-Free Lancaster County. “We know they need to have access to meals over the summer. This is critical to our community. We can reach thousands of children every single day by offering these services.”
The Summer Food Service Program provides free, nutritious snacks and meals to children 18 and under. The following locations are participating in the program:
Hands Across the Street Sites
Each weekday during the summer, Hands Across the Street provides a healthy meal to any child 18 and under in both Columbia and Wrightsville. All meals are prepared by a professionally trained chef at Columbia Presbyterian Church.
All sites are open Monday through Friday from 11-1 (June 5-August 18).
All Hands Across the Street sites will be closed on July 4th.
For more information, please contact: Vicki Vansickle at 717-684-9444
American Legion (Lower Level)
329 Chestnut St.
Mt. Zion AME Church
222 South 5th St.
VFW (Outside Pavilion)
401 Manor St.
Wrightsville Presbyterian Church
205 North Second St.
Columbia High School (9 Weeks)
360 Locust St.
Columbia Presbyterian Church
360 Locust St.
St. John’s Lutheran Church
23 South 6th St.
Wagon Werks
920 Plane St.
Central PA Food Bank Sites
If you’re a child or family in need, the Central PA Food Bank is here to help. It is our belief and mission that no one should go hungry. Have your kids join us at one of our Kids Cafe® locations this summer in Lancaster City. Meals come with a sandwich, fresh fruit, milk, and vegetables!
Please contact the sites directly for meal times and any additional information.
Benchmark Program (14 & Up)
341 East Liberty St.
717-339 -9766
Bright Side Baptist
515 Hershey Ave.
717-295-9431
The Salvation Army
131 South Queen St.
717-397-7565
Atollo Prep
16 W King St.
717-799-6370
Philhaven
780 Eden Rd. #5
717-735-7770
Lancaster Recreation Commission Sites
All sites are located in Lancaster. For more information about these locations, contact Lucy Stauffer at (717) 392-2115 ext. 136 or at lstauffer@lancasterrec.org.
Buchanan Park
901 Buchanan Ave.
Farnum Park Playground
100th Aly
Fulton Elementary
225 W Orange St.
Reservoir Park
832 E Orange St.
Sixth Ward Park
748 N Reservoir St. (King Playground)
Lancaster Recreation Center
525 Fairview Ave.
Camp Optimist
Conestoga Pines Park and Barn
Washington Elementary
545 S Ann St.
Rodney Park
3rd St. & Rodney St.
Boys and Girls Club Sites
For more information, contact senior director Daryl Waters at 717-295-3474 ext. 3301 or dwaters@bgclanc.org .
Boys and Girls Hill Club House
116 S Water St.
Lancaster
Boys and Girls Jack Walker Club House
229 W Lemon St.
Lancaster
Boys and Girls Columbia Club House
248 Locust St.
Columbia
Power Packs Project Sites
Lancaster City, Columbia & Conestoga Locations
Hill Clubhouse
116 S. Water St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Contact: Tawanda Stallworth
717-291-6275 x14151
Pick-up: Thursday 4:00-4:30pm
Power Packs Warehouse
708 East Walnut St.
Lancaster, PA 17602
Contact: Joyce Stephens
717-615-3793
Pick-up: Thurs. 2:00-4:00pm
Washington Elementary
545 South Ann St.
Lancaster, PA 17602
Contact: Veronica Pilon
717-327-9432
Pick-up: Thurs. 2:30-3:00 pm
Colemanville United Methodist
210 Colemanville Church Rd.
Conestoga, PA 17516
Contact: Pastor Walt Unterberger
267-210-5736
Pick-up: Friday- Confirm time with Pastor Walt
Lancaster Recreation Commission
525 Fairview Ave.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Contact: Lucy Stauffer
717-392-2115
Pick-up: Thurs. 4-4:30pm
Salvation Army
131 S Queen St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Contact: Jennifer Deleissio
717-397-7565 ext. 104
Pick-up: Thurs. 2:30-3:00 pm
Hands Across the Street
360 Locust St.
Columbia , PA 17512
Contact: Vicki Vansickle
717-201-8566
Pick-up: Friday- Confirm time with Vicki
Community Action Partnership (CAP) Lancaster County Sites
CAP Main Building
601 South Queen St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Contact: Kim Sullenberger
ksullenberger@caplanc.org
Carol B. Winters Building/Head Start Building Lancaster
57 Laurel St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Contact: Zac Eichelberger
zeichelberger@caplanc.org