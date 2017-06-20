× Lancaster County coalition launches summer meal program

LANCASTER — Hunger-Free Lancaster County, a coalition of more than 30 businesses, faith- and school-based groups, kicked off its summer meal program Tuesday with an event at the Martin Luther King Elementary School wading pool and playground.

The group’s goal is to guarantee a daily lunch to kids in Lancaster County over the summer. With school out for the next few months, experts say many children lack access to healthy foods.

“Our kids, who are used to eating breakfast, lunch and oftentimes a snack during the school day for 180 days, we know they’re hungry,” said Dr. Jill Koser of Hunger-Free Lancaster County. “We know they need to have access to meals over the summer. This is critical to our community. We can reach thousands of children every single day by offering these services.”

The Summer Food Service Program provides free, nutritious snacks and meals to children 18 and under. The following locations are participating in the program:

Hands Across the Street Sites

Each weekday during the summer, Hands Across the Street provides a healthy meal to any child 18 and under in both Columbia and Wrightsville. All meals are prepared by a professionally trained chef at Columbia Presbyterian Church.

All sites are open Monday through Friday from 11-1 (June 5-August 18).

All Hands Across the Street sites will be closed on July 4th.

For more information, please contact: Vicki Vansickle at 717-684-9444

American Legion (Lower Level)

329 Chestnut St.

Mt. Zion AME Church

222 South 5th St.

VFW (Outside Pavilion)

401 Manor St.

Wrightsville Presbyterian Church

205 North Second St.

Columbia High School (9 Weeks)

360 Locust St.

Columbia Presbyterian Church

360 Locust St.

St. John’s Lutheran Church

23 South 6th St.

Wagon Werks

920 Plane St.

Central PA Food Bank Sites

If you’re a child or family in need, the Central PA Food Bank is here to help. It is our belief and mission that no one should go hungry. Have your kids join us at one of our Kids Cafe® locations this summer in Lancaster City. Meals come with a sandwich, fresh fruit, milk, and vegetables!

Please contact the sites directly for meal times and any additional information.

Benchmark Program (14 & Up)

341 East Liberty St.

717-339 -9766

Bright Side Baptist

515 Hershey Ave.

717-295-9431

The Salvation Army

131 South Queen St.

717-397-7565

Atollo Prep

16 W King St.

717-799-6370

Philhaven

780 Eden Rd. #5

717-735-7770

Lancaster Recreation Commission Sites

All sites are located in Lancaster. For more information about these locations, contact Lucy Stauffer at (717) 392-2115 ext. 136 or at lstauffer@lancasterrec.org.

Buchanan Park

901 Buchanan Ave.



Farnum Park Playground

100th Aly

Fulton Elementary

225 W Orange St.

Reservoir Park

832 E Orange St.

Sixth Ward Park

748 N Reservoir St. (King Playground)

Lancaster Recreation Center

525 Fairview Ave.

Camp Optimist

Conestoga Pines Park and Barn

Washington Elementary

545 S Ann St.

Rodney Park

3rd St. & Rodney St.

Boys and Girls Club Sites

For more information, contact senior director Daryl Waters at 717-295-3474 ext. 3301 or dwaters@bgclanc.org .

Boys and Girls Hill Club House

116 S Water St.

Lancaster

Boys and Girls Jack Walker Club House

229 W Lemon St.

Lancaster

Boys and Girls Columbia Club House

248 Locust St.

Columbia

Power Packs Project Sites

Lancaster City, Columbia & Conestoga Locations

Hill Clubhouse

116 S. Water St.

Lancaster, PA 17603

Contact: Tawanda Stallworth

717-291-6275 x14151

Pick-up: Thursday 4:00-4:30pm

Power Packs Warehouse

708 East Walnut St.

Lancaster, PA 17602

Contact: Joyce Stephens

717-615-3793

Pick-up: Thurs. 2:00-4:00pm

Washington Elementary

545 South Ann St.

Lancaster, PA 17602

Contact: Veronica Pilon

717-327-9432

Pick-up: Thurs. 2:30-3:00 pm

Colemanville United Methodist

210 Colemanville Church Rd.

Conestoga, PA 17516

Contact: Pastor Walt Unterberger

267-210-5736

Pick-up: Friday- Confirm time with Pastor Walt

Lancaster Recreation Commission

525 Fairview Ave.

Lancaster, PA 17603

Contact: Lucy Stauffer

717-392-2115

Pick-up: Thurs. 4-4:30pm

Salvation Army

131 S Queen St.

Lancaster, PA 17603

Contact: Jennifer Deleissio

717-397-7565 ext. 104

Pick-up: Thurs. 2:30-3:00 pm

Hands Across the Street

360 Locust St.

Columbia , PA 17512

Contact: Vicki Vansickle

717-201-8566

Pick-up: Friday- Confirm time with Vicki

Community Action Partnership (CAP) Lancaster County Sites

CAP Main Building

601 South Queen St.

Lancaster, PA 17603

Contact: Kim Sullenberger

ksullenberger@caplanc.org

Carol B. Winters Building/Head Start Building Lancaster

57 Laurel St.

Lancaster, PA 17603

Contact: Zac Eichelberger

zeichelberger@caplanc.org