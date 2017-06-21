× Former attorney convicted for embezzlement has sentenced reduced 6 months

HARRISBURG — A former Carlisle attorney convicted of embezzling more than $767,000 from his clients had six months taken off his prison sentence after a state appeals court ordered his resentencing.

Karl Rominger’s new sentence is for 5-18 years in state prison, down from the original 5 1/2-to-18-year jail term ordered by Judge Michael A. George last summer, Pennlive.com is reporting.

Cumberland County First Assistant District Attorney Jaime Keating said Wednesday that the new punishment which George handed down is “still a good sentence.”

Keating said he did not ask George, an Adams County judge who presided specially in the case, to hit Rominger with a harsher sentence the second time around. “We want finality for the victims,” the prosecutor said.

Rominger, 43, a former defense attorney for Jerry Sandusky, said his thefts were prompted by a gambling addiction.

Rominger’s attorney, William C. Costopoulos, said “I believe Judge George gave (the resentencing) a great deal of thought.” He cited the extensive expert testimony the defense presented on the “demon” of gambling addiction.

Ultimately, Costopoulos said, “There is no cause for celebration for anybody.”

The resentencing was prompted by the Superior Court’s conclusion that George’s initial tally for Rominger’s prison term did sign with court records of the first sentencing hearing. The state judges said their math showed a 12-month discrepancy.

On appeal, Rominger claimed his first sentence was excessive and unconstitutional. His victims included an estate that benefits the Bethesda Mission for the homeless in Harrisburg.

The sentence in the embezzlement case is one of two prison terms Rominger must serve. He also has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for tax evasion.