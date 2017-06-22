× Double fatal accident on Interstate 81 in Union Township.

UNION TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — At around 8:30 this evening, a fatal accident occurred on I-81, near mile-marker 89 and the I-78 interchange in Lebanon County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a tractor trailer crossed over the median while traveling southbound on I-81, and struck a car traveling northbound. The accident has resulted in two deaths, but the identity of the victims is not known at this time.

More information will be added once it becomes available.