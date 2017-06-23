Warm and stuffy with heavy showers and thunderstorms Friday, drier and less humid for the weekend

WARM, STEAMY, & STORMY: It’s another warm and stuffy start across the region ahead of the next cold front. A wave of showers and some rumbles moves through during the morning hours, and they could slow some down on the roads with some heavier downpours. Temperatures being in the 60s to near 70 degrees. A break from showers and storms for most comes during the midday hours. However, the very warm and stuffy air combined with the approaching front quickly puts us at risk for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There’s a small chance for a couple strong to severe storms, with damaging winds as the primary threat. Some heavier downpours could also bring some localized areas of flooding. Afternoon temperatures peak in the middle to upper 80s. The overnight period features more by way of shower and thunderstorm activity. This is because some remnant moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Cindy passes nearby. Some more heavy downpours are possible through the night, with some isolated areas of flooding possible. Lows fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Early showers or thunderstorms are possible Saturday as the moisture slowly drifts south. This is during the morning hours, and the rest of the day is dry. Clouds break by noon, with partial clearing taking place through the afternoon. After a muggy start, humidity levels begin to lower through the afternoon, but full effects aren’t felt until Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures are still warm, with readings in the middle 80s. Sunday is dry with plenty of sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Humidity levels are much more comfortable levels too. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Monday the next system crosses through, bringing the chance for a couple showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone sees it, so most stay dry. Readings are in the middle 70s near 80 degrees. Skies are dry again for Tuesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures on the cool side. Readings are in the middle 70s! Humidity levels remain quite comfortable both days, with cool starts too during the morning! Wednesday brings plentiful sunshine, and some warming returns. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels are still in check. Thursday is very warm, and it’s muggy again. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!