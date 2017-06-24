One person killed in shooting in southern York County
NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– PA State Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southern York County.
Emergency responders were called to the 3500-block of Myers School Road in North Hopewell Township at 3:47 p.m. on Saturday.
According to crews at the scene, the initial gunshots were fired in the area of Schell Lane. The incident then carried over to Myers School Road near Latimer Dairy.
A FOX43 crew is on the scene, but is being kept quite a distance away from where the incident took place.
At this point, we know one person was killed.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
39.863934 -76.640394