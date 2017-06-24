× One person killed in shooting in southern York County

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– PA State Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southern York County.

Emergency responders were called to the 3500-block of Myers School Road in North Hopewell Township at 3:47 p.m. on Saturday.

According to crews at the scene, the initial gunshots were fired in the area of Schell Lane. The incident then carried over to Myers School Road near Latimer Dairy.

A FOX43 crew is on the scene, but is being kept quite a distance away from where the incident took place.

At this point, we know one person was killed.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.