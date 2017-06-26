× Man charged with disorderly conduct for watching porn at McDonald’s

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A 61-year-old New York man was charged with disorderly conduct after using the WiFi at McDonald’s to watch pornographic videos on his tablet, police say.

Pennsylvania State Police report that Todd McMillan, of Bay Shore, NY, was charged with disorderly conduct after police responded to a call at the McDonald’s on 7845 Linglestown Road at 10:50 p.m. on June 22. According to police, this was not the first time the suspect had engaged in this activity, and he had received prior warnings from management not to do it on several previous dates.

McMillan was charged with disorderly conduct.