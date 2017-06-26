× Palmyra pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle

PALMYRA, Lebanon County — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon at the intersection of East Main and Duke Streets.

Palmyra Borough Police say Scott Collier, 18, of the 100 block of East Maple Street, Palmyra, was walking in the north/south crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Sonia Jurosky, 74, of the 100 block of Juniper Street, Palmyra. Collier was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Jurosky was uninjured, and her vehicle was undamaged.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Palmyra Police at (717) 838-8119.