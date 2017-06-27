× Delaware woman arrested for trying to pass fake $100 bill at Lancaster County Five Guys restaurant

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Delaware woman was arrested for attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a hamburger restaurant on Lincoln Highway East earlier this month.

East Lampeter Township Police say Christine Patterson, 20, of Wilmington, is facing a charge of theft by deception stemming from the incident, which occurred on June 14.

Patterson tried to pass a forged $100 bill at Five Guys Burgers and Fries, on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East. When she was unsuccessful, police say, she fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer with paper registration. A police officer located the vehicle two blocks away and stopped it. Patterson was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.