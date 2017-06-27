× Denver man facing charges after parole visit uncovers possession of drugs

DENVER, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges after parole officers uncovered drugs at his residence.

Steven Lesher, 29, of the 1st block of Scenic Drive, is facing charges of possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers from the Lancaster County Probation/Parole Department conducted a visit at Lesher’s residence, and uncovered the possession of drugs.

Lesher was placed in Lancaster County Prison for his parole violation.