Police investigating distraction burglary in York County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a distraction burglary in York County.

On Wednesday June 21, an 86-year-old homeowner reported at 8 p.m. a male knocked on the door of her residence and advised that he was with a tree service.

He said that PennDOT was going to be doing some tree removal near the far edge of her property, and then asked that the victim accompany him to the area.

The victim and male spoke for about 20 minutes, during which time the male received and took several phone calls.

The male then walked the victim back to her home before getting into the passenger side of a vehicle that was parked halfway down the driveway.

After the vehicle left, the victim found that her floor safe and jewelry from her bedroom were gone.

The victim relayed to police that the safe was large enough that it would have taken at least two people to carry it.

The suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build. He was between 40-50 years old with brown hair and was wearing a yellow cap, a white t-shirt, and a Sherwin Williams work shirt.

The getaway vehicle was described as dark colored and having four doors.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.292.3647, through our tip line at 717.467.8355, or tips@nycrpd.org.