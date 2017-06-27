× Police seeking suspect in robbery of East Lampeter Township Target store

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking a Leola woman suspected of trying to steal bottles of perfume from a Lancaster County Target store and pulling a knife on an employee who tried to thwart her.

East Lampeter Township police say that on June 8, Tammy Wooley of Leola concealed bottles of perfume in her clothes and tried to leave the store without paying. When an employee tried to detain her, she pulled a knife and fled, leaving the scene in a gold Chevrolet.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Wooley, charging her with one count of robbery. They are still trying to locate her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.