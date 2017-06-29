× Winning Millionaire Raffle Early Bird Drawing ticket worth $100,000 sold at Marietta, Lancaster County store

MARIETTA, Lancaster County — A Millionaire Raffle Early Bird Bonus Drawing ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Rutter’s Farm Store, 1155 River Road, Marietta, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The winning ticket number is 00230085, the Lottery says. It was randomly drawn from the 38,376 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold nationwide from June 20 to June 26.

To verify if your Millionaire Raffle ticket has won an Early Bird Bonus Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official mobile app or at a lottery retailer. Winning Early Bird numbers are also found on the Millionaire Raffle page at palottery.com. Remember to keep tickets for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on July 8.

It is possible for a ticket to win in both an Early Bird Bonus Drawing and the game’s main drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Early Bird Bonus Drawing prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s seven Area Offices and cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com. A total of nine prizes of $100,000 are offered through the weekly Early Bird Bonus Drawings, for which the final qualifying purchase period ends July 3.