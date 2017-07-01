× Lebanon County man dies after getting pinned under kayak at Swatara Creek

JONESTOWN, Lebanon County, Pa. — A 36-year old man, identified as Perry E. Ratcliffe Jr. of Lebanon, has died after being pinned under his kayak at the Swatara Creek in Lebanon County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Ratcliffe and 14 others were in their kayaks when several people got stuck floating over a low head dam West of Jonestown Borough.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ratcliffe was pulled under heavy rapids near the dam after a thunderstorm.

Other kayakers in the group pulled Ratcliffe out of the dam and began to perform CPR.

Members of the Jonestown Fire Department arrived on the scene and brought Ratcliffe to shore.

He was immediately transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His exact cause of death is still under investigation.