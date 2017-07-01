× Multi-alarm chicken barn fire in progress in Adams County

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Crews are on scene if a commercial chicken barn fire in Adams County this morning.

Emergency dispatchers say that crews were called to the 3700 block of Oxford Road, Tyrone Township around 5:48 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews from Adams, York, and Cumberland Counties are still being called to the scene as of 8:45 a.m. to help fight the multi-alarm blaze.

Dispatch says that two firefighters are being treated for a laceration and heat related issues.

This is a developing story.