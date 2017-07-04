× Poll: Have you ever ridden the sooperdooperLooper at Hersheypark?

HERSHEY, Pa.– America celebrates its 271st birthday today.

However, it is not alone in turning another year older this week.

The sooperdooperLooper at Hersheypark is turning 40 years old after being built back in 1977.

It was the first looping coaster on the east coast, which was quite a big deal for the time.

FOX43’s Mark Roper is visiting Hersheypark today to discuss the classic ride.

Our question is, have you ever ridden the sooperdooperLooper at Hersheypark?