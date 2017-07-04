Trump’s voter fraud commission facing backlash

President Trump’s Voter Integrity Commission is facing stiff resistance from both Red and Blue states as it investigates alleged widespread voter fraud.

Previously, the President claimed that millions of people voted illegally in the election he won.

Now, at least 40 states are pushing back against requests from President Trump’s Commission to hand over election data.

Some states are expressing reservations, citing legal barriers while others are outright refusing to turn over some or all of the information.

“This is simply a government overreach. It’s making government bigger, something that Donald Trump told us he would not do,” Alison Grimes (D-Kentucky) said.

It’s not just the Democrats that are refusing this request, with Red states balking at it too.

In a statement issued before even officially receiving the request, Mississippi’s Secretary of State told the commission to “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi is great state to launch from.”

Kris Kobach, the vice chair of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is asking for information, if publicly available under state laws.

That includes a voter’s full name, address, date of birth, political affiliation, and records of the voting, military and criminal variety. It may also include at least part of their social security number.

Kobach says that the point of the commission is not to prove or disprove what the President speculated about in January, but to find facts and “put them on the table.”

The President has responded by attacking opposing states on Twitter, asking “What are they trying to hide?”

Trump said, “believe me, there’s a lot going on. Did you ever hear these people? They say there’s nothing going on. People that have died ten years ago are still voting. Illegal immigrants are voting.”

In November, Trump tweeted “I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegaly,” despite citing zero evidence.

The Administration has yet to provide any proof, and every credible study that CNN has found determined large scale voter fraud is extremely rare to non-existent.