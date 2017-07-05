Harrisburg city council to consider funding for new police riot gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Harrisburg City Council will hold a second public hearing Wednesday night over funding for city police to upgrade their riot gear.

The request came after the department responded to a recent protest at the state capitol and they realized they had less and more outdated gear than other departments.

Council members now have to vote on whether to reallocate $65,000 in the city budget to pay for the equipment.

Council members could vote Thursday during a legislative session. The hearing Wednesday night is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall on 2nd Street.