Damp and dull Thursday with plentiful showers, some heavy at times

WARM & HUMID, T-STORMS: Thursday brings a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms as a wave rides along a stationary front to our south. The morning is warm and stuffy with showers. There’s hazy and foggy spots too. Skies remain mainly cloudy through the afternoon, with showers and storms becoming more numerous toward the midday hours. Some showers and storms could be heavy at times, bringing heavy downpours. Some spotty urban flooding is possible, but most should not run into any issues. Temperatures reach the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. The activity wanes a bit for the overnight period, but there’s still a few showers. Overnight temperatures fall into the 60s. It’s still quite warm and stuffy for Friday ahead of a potent cold front. There’s the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some cooling takes place into the weekend, and lower humidity levels settle in as well. Saturday brings some clouds to start, but conditions should be dry as sunshine works into the region. Expect plenty of sunshine by the afternoon hours. Sunday features plenty of sunshine for the area. Temperatures are in the middle 80s Saturday, and then fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday temperatures rebound under plenty of sun. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday is hot and humid with the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. Wednesday is drier with a return to lower humidity levels. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

