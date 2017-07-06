July is bringing star power to Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Summer is in full swing, meaning the fun and action can be caught in Hershey.

There are a number of concerts and shows coming to the stage in July.

It kicks off with Jim Gaffigan at the GIANT Center on Friday, July 14.

The next night, Saturday, July 15, Foreigner will rock the GIANT Center stage.

If you’re interested in seeing a play, Motown the Musical will be at the Hershey Theatre from July 19-23.

Hersheypark Stadium will have a couple of performances as well, with Florida Georgia Line performing on Saturday, July 22 and Linkin Park and Blink-182 to give a combined concert on Sunday, July 30.

If you want to visit Hersheypark, there is a limited time promo code HPB2G1 to save big with an offer to buy 2, get 1 free tickets.

there are some exciting surprises set to be announced.

On August 8th, Hersheypark is unveiling a surprise for 2018. The first teaser to the surprise will be announced today, which you can catch on the Hersheypark website here.

If you want to make a weekend out of your stay, you can receive perks around the Hershey area.

For example, if you stay the Hershey Lodge, the Hotel Hershey or Hersheypark Camping Resort, you’ll be able to enter Hersheypark an hour early.

If you stay at the Hershey Lodge or the Hotel Hershey, you can enjoy the Hershey Gardens and their new Butterfly Atrium for free.

By staying at one of the resorts, you don’t have to worry about parking, as all the resorts have free shuttle service that is ready to take you to Hersheypark.

Kaylee Dugan from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts is stopping by the set to offer more information about all the fun coming up at Hershey.