PA Supreme Court denies Lancaster man's request to appeal his 2015 murder conviction

LANCASTER — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied a Lancaster man’s request to appeal his conviction for the 2015 shooting death of another city man in 2015.

Stefon Landing, 22, was convicted of third-degree murder and related charges for shooting 22-year-old Devonte Gantt on January 4, 2015 on the 700 block of High Street, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said in a press release.

Landing claimed the shooting was in self defense. He is serving a 22 1/2 to 45-year prison sentence. He was denied a request for relief in November of 2016 by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

During the 2015 trial, Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman called an eyewitness, Amos Clay III, to testify of the shooting.

Clay told police he, Gantt, and Landing met on High Street where Landing shot Gantt. Clay then pulled out a gun and returned fire, shooting Landing. Clay was shot in the leg.

Gantt was found dead in a backyard on the block. Police found Clay wounded. Landing went to a local hospital with a torso wound.