Police search for woman who robbed 89-year-old in Giant Supermarket parking lot

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Northwest Regional Police are looking for a female suspect who was involved in a robbery Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the parking lot at Giant Supermarket at 1278 South Market Street in West Donegal Township.

Police say an 89-year-old woman was targeted as she was placing groceries into her vehicle.

The victim was pulled and dragged toward a getaway car before being assaulted, which led to the release of the purse.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan. She was in the rear seat while two white males were in the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call Detective Frank Ember Jr. at 717-367-3382 Ext 111.