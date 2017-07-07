× Murray Rojas, Penn National horse trainer, gets licenses revoked by Horse Racing Commission

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania’s Horse Racing Commission revoked the licenses of the Penn National horse trainer who directed veterinarians to administer drugs to her horses on race day, a violation of track rules and state law.

The decision comes a week after Murray Rojas was convicted of 14 felony counts of misbranding prescription drugs on race day and conspiracy.

“The commission commends the United States Attorney’s Office on its successful prosecution of Ms. Rojas,” Thomas Chuckas, director of the commission’s Bureau of Thoroughbred Horse Racing, said in a release. “The commission will continue to exercise its statutory authority to test race horses for evidence of performance-enhancing substances.”

The release adds that the commission will continue to take appropriate licensure action against those caught violating horse racing law and regulations in Pennsylvania.

