PennDOT expects overnight construction delays on I-81 near Exit 57 tonight

HARRISBURG — Motorists traveling south on Interstate 81 near the Exit 57 (Route 114) interchange should prepare for delays overnight tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today.

Construction crews will install an overhead sign structure, prompting the delay. The work will occur between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, PennDOT says.

In addition, PennDOT says, traffic on the ramp from westbound Route 581 onto southbound I-81 will also experience short-term delays as part of the same project.

The work is being done as part of a $19.5 million project that began last fall on I-81 between Exit 57 (Route 114) and Exit 59 (Route 581). Blooming Glen Contractors of Blooming Glen, PA was hired to widen this section of I-81. The work involves extending the northbound on-ramp as an auxiliary ramp between the two interchanges and extending the westbound ramp from Route 581 along southbound I-81 to the interchange with Route 114.

The work should be completed in May 2018, PennDOT says.