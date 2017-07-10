× Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 4 500-foot blasts in Home Run Derby win

Five words summed up what the world was thinking during Aaron Judge’s first Home Run Derby.

The phrase — posted on Twitter by Cody Bellinger after being eliminated in the second round by the New York Yankee right fielder — read “… you hit balls really far.”

Also congrats @TheJudge44 you hit balls really far — CodyBellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) July 11, 2017

Judge, a rookie who leads Major League Baseball in home runs (30) at the All-Star break, hit 47 bombs at Marlins Park — four of which were over 500 feet.

Here’s a look at his 513-foot blast in the second round:

And here’s a look at his 501-foot shot, a round earlier, that cleared the marlin in left center:

Judge hit 23 home runs in the first round, 13 in the second and 11 in the final round to take the title over Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano.