Leg Up Farm receives donation

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - Leg Up Farm in York County got some financial help from a client. 19-year-old Josh Golembiowski has participated in riding therapy at the farm since January to help with his Down syndrome. For the last decade, Josh has operated a fundraising campaign, benefiting different organizations that have helped him. This year, he chose Leg Up Farm, presenting staff there with a check for $1,145.

"His heart is just a heart of giving, and a child such as Josh can give to the world," said Cheryl Golembiowski, Josh's mother. "Giving is a part of what this world should be about."

Since starting his "Give Back Campaign," Josh has raised more than $46,000.