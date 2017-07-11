Police: 2 men wanted in York City homicide

YORK CITY, Pa.–Police in York City are looking for two men wanted in the death of 22-year-old Lester Cortes-Cotto.

Juan Castro-Oquendo, 35, and Jose Castro-Oquendo, 31, are both charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide. A warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Cortes-Cotto was died early Sunday after he showed up at York Hospital with multiple sharp force injuries. Police located a crime scene and believe he was assaulted along the first block of East Maple Street.

Anyone with information on either man’s whereabouts is asked to call York City Police at 717-849-2219 or text 411 TIPS.

39.962598 -76.727745