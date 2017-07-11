× Touring Lancaster County on two wheels

CAERNARVON, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.

On Monday, the cyclists in the Tour De France had a rest day. On Tuesday, they returned to the roads.

Now, you don’t have to go to France for a tour of the countryside.

One local bike company gives guided tours of Lancaster County’s backroads.

Drew Anderson went on one of Intercourse Bikeworks’ tours live on FOX43 Tuesday Morning.

Drew asked Rebecca Branle, the owner of Intercourse Bikeworks why she wanted to give guided tours of Lancaster County, “I think it’s the best way to see the Country because you get all five senses involved. You feel the breeze on your face, you smell the crops and flowers, and you see so much more than through a car window.”

Rebecca also said they do countryside tours for all skill levels and ages.

To get more information on Intercourse Bikeworks​, visit their website.