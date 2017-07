× Crash on Route 283 slows traffic in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A crash on Route 283 near the Mount Joy/Manheim Route 772 exit has closed a portion of the highway in both directions, according to 511PA.com and police scanner reports.

UPDATE: Crash on PA 283 westbound at PA 772/Mount Joy. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) July 12, 2017

Emergency responders said the accident may involve entrapment and that a vehicle is on its roof.