One person dead, another injured after crash in West Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was dead and another is in the hospital after a crash on Route 30 late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the Route 30 bridge in West Hempfield Township over the Susquehanna River at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a multi-vehicle accident involving 2 motorcycles and a Jeep.

According to police, the accident occurred in the westbound lanes of travel.

One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured during the incident.

Police believe that one of the motorcyclists struck the back of the Jeep causing both vehicles to go out of control.

The Jeep ended up on its right side during the collision.

Police believe the second motorcyclist may have struck the first cycle, and went down on its side. Although, it’s unknown what caused the initial impact.

Anyone who may have information or may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact West Hempfield Twp Police, Corporals Ober or Draper at 717.285.5191.