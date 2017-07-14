Customers react to sudden Alfred Angelo Bridal closures in Manheim Township and Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Alfred Angelo Bridal stores abruptly closing its doors at locations throughout the country. Customers at two locations in our area are very upset and say they are going to lose their money and their dresses.

"Your dream, your dress" - That's what the sign says Alfred Angelo Bridal in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, but some dreams were shattered when customers came here to see the store was closed for good.

"They took my money. They took it knowing they were not going to be able to deliver my dresses, and they ran," said Tammy Miller of Lancaster.

Miller and Carolyn Hart of Manheim say getting bridal party dresses for an October wedding has been a headache. Both ordered gowns from Alfred Angelo Bridal.

The store, though, suddenly closed, and it's been hard to get a hold of a worker.

"I knocked at the door, and they finally let me in," said Hart.

Hart says she just wants the money she paid for her matron of honor dress.

"I asked for a refund and she said, 'I can't give you that. I'm not authorized to give any money back,'" explained Hart. Her daughter Kaitlyn is to marry Miller's son in October. Luckily, Kaitlyn got her dress, but five in her bridal party are without gowns, for now.

All Carolyn Hart was given? A receipt for $364. Miller given a receipt too but no refunds or dresses. Both women say they're frustrated by how they were treated.

"I was not shown any type of welcome, our store is closing, this is what you need to do to get your money back. I was ignored," said Miller.

"They just looked at us, glared at us, and when they saw the news truck, they shut the lights off," said Hart.

Miller and Hart were not the only customers questioning what happened. Jessica Ridley, a maid of honor, has a wedding in September. She came to the Manheim Township location looking for answers.

"I'm a little pissed off; I'm not going to lie - cause I have nobody to talk to see what's going on, if my dress is going to be here, if I'm going to be able to get any of that money back," said Ridley.

A manager did approach us at the Manheim location. At first she said, 'No comment.' She then did confirm she and her employees are out of jobs and are very upset... and so are customers.

"It's just not fair. It's just not fair at all," said Hart.

According to court documents, Alfred Angelo Bridal appears to have filed for bankruptcy as of July 10th. We have emailed the customer service line listed here and called the firm representing the company - no response from either.