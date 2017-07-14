Lancaster police seek help in identifying suspect in robbery of Turkey Hill store

LANCASTER — Police are seeking information on a suspect in the robbery of a Turkey Hill market on the 400 block of East Chestnut Street Thursday night.

The robbery occurred at about 10 p.m.

Police say the suspect allegedly entered the store brandishing a large knife and demanding cash from the clerk. The lower part of the suspect’s face was covered, and he had a hood over his head.

The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash and was not apprehended.

Police say the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was described as a white or Hispanic male, early 20’s, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

You can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.