Employee killed at packaging plant in Mount Joy

MOUNT JOY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — An employee at the Phoenix Packaging Plant in Mount Joy was killed this morning after a piece of lifting equipment fell, trapping the victim underneath.

Emergency crews were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. Fire Chief Philip Colvin of the Fire Department of Mount Joy says they were initially dispatched for an industrial rescue, but when they arrived workers had already freed the trapped employee.

Colvin says the lift device that fell on the employee, was part of a processing line.

Fire crews continued to work with medical crews and determined that the employee was deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story.