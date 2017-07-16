PA’s Best Ready for Internationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County - District III (PIAA) dominates Pennsylvania in volleyball.

Multiple central Pennsylvania area club teams just got back from U.S.A. Volleyball's Junior Nationals held in Columbus, OH.

One team that calls central PA home, is Pennsylvania High Performance, and they are making a statement on the international stage.

Combining the top players of each local club team, which includes seven players from District III high schools, PA High Performance takes it a step further by gathering even more talent from across the keystone state.

After practicing for just a week, the team is ready to take their talents to Fort Lauderdale, Florida , to compete at U.S.A. Volleyball's international tournament next week.

Most teams in this tournament draw from regions much larger than Pennsylvania, and even sometimes entire countries. But the Pennsylvania boys have proven that they belong with the best as they have placed every year and have even won the gold.

The upcoming tournament runs July 18-22.