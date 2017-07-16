× Selfie leads to a crash in Adams County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — A driver who was apparently taking selfies while behind the wheel is now hospitalized after a crash on Saturday night.

According to a State Police press release, Alexander Lopez-Cintron, was driving on Chambersburg Road around 8:00 Saturday night. His car crossed the road and drove onto grass, went airborne and landed on a concrete slab. His car then ran over an Animal Wellness Clinic sign.

Witnesses told police at the scene that Cintron was taking a selfie before the crash, causing him to be distracted.

Cintron was taken to York Hospital for moderate injuries and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.