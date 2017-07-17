× Police seek identity of man connected to armed robbery in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Swatara Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is suspected in an armed robbery.

Police say a white male followed two females to their apartment complex around 12: 30 a.m. early this morning. The man, who was wearing a red or black bandana, pointed a handgun at one woman and demanded her belongings — she gave him her purse that contained cash and a credit card.

The suspect, between the age of 25-30 with a thin build and shaggy dark hair, then left the area in another vehicle — which appears to be a gray or tan Acura TL, according to police.

Anyone with information as to this person’s identity is asked to call the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit an anonymous tip online at SwataraPolice.org.