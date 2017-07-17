× Two homeless people charged in Lancaster after being drunk in public, in possession of drug paraphernalia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two homeless people are facing charges after being found in possession of 160 suspected heroin baggies and being drunk in public.

Jacob Castillo, 27, and Ronald Carenard-Jones, 27, were found in the 100 block of N. Queen Street on July 14 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Castillo was found to be in possession of 160 wax paper baggies that contained suspected heroin residue. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Drunkenness.

Carenard-Jones was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.