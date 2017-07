× IHOP offering 59 cent pancakes for its 59th anniversary on July 18

IHOP is celebrating its 59th anniversary today, July 18.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant is offering one short stack of three buttermilk pancakes for 59 cents.

The offer is available at participating IHOP locations.

For more information, you can visit their website here.