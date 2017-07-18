× Senator Pat Toomey issues statement on further Senate action on healthcare reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Pat Toomey says he’ll vote to proceed to a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act in a statement regarding further Senate action on health care reform, according to a statement released Tuesday morning.

“Obamacare is failing,” Toomey said in the statement. “In Pennsylvania, Obamacare premiums are up 120 percent and 40 percent of our residents are limited to one insurer on the exchange. Families are still in dire need of relief. Meanwhile, Medicaid is fiscally unsustainable as its costs continue to grow faster than our economy.

“I intend to vote to proceed to a full Obamacare repeal bill that would take effect in two years so that Congress can use this time to craft a legislative replacement and move toward a consumer-driven health care system.

“I am disappointed with the failure of the draft Senate bill. History will look back on this moment and harshly judge this Congress for not beginning the process of replacing Obamacare and for failing to put Medicaid on a sustainable trajectory when we had the opportunity to do so.”