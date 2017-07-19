× Adams County man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

LATIMORE TOWNSHIP, Adams County — For what is believed to be the first time in Adams County, a man is being charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

Brock Weaver, 31, of York Springs, allegedly delivered heroin and fentanyl to Levi Blake Myers in December of 2016, according to a police arrest report. Myers was found dead in his home at 8:34 a.m. on December 24. Myers was found unresponsive in his bedroom by his father, who summoned police to the scene, the arrest report says.

Police said Myers’ father, Dennis Myers, told officers his son had been complaining of stomach pains and was observed vomiting before he went to bed at approximately 8:15 p.m. the night before. Prior to that, Dennis Myers said, Levi Myers had been with Weaver at Weaver’s home, returning at approximately 5 p.m.

The officer learned that earlier that on the previous night, police had been summoned to Weaver’s home on the 500 block of Peak View Road in Latimore Township for the report of an overdose. Weaver, the reported victim, had survived and was transported to Carlisle Regional Hospital.

Police interviewed Weaver at his home, where he told police that Levi Myers had purchased heroin from an unknown person in York, and that Levi Myers had given him some of the heroin as a Christmas gift. Weaver told police he had snorted the heroin and overdosed.

But police say they reviewed text messages on Weaver’s cell phone that indicated he had not been honest. According to police, the texts revealed that Weaver had been the one who purchased the heroin for Levi Myers.

When later confronted with his text message records, Weaver told police that Myers had called him earlier in the morning looking to purchase heroin, and gave Weaver $200 to buy it. Weaver met with an unknown person in York and purchased two bundles of heroin, giving one to Myers and keeping the other for himself. He and the Myers then snorted two bags of heroin each at Weaver’s residence.

Autopsy results for Myers released on Feb. 6, 2017, showed that he died of opiate toxicity. Morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl were found in the victim’s system, police say.

Weaver was arrested on Monday on charges of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Delivery or Possession of a Controlled Substance. He had a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Mark Beauchat later that day. Bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 26.