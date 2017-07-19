× Akron man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison for sexually abusing 2 boys

LANCASTER — An Akron man will serve up to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of two pre-teenage boys, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says.

Jay E. Horning, 28, pleaded guilty in March to 10 felony charges regarding the abuse, which occurred in Ephrata in 2004 and 2006. He was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth to an 8- to 16-year prison term for the crimes, which included the rape of a child.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield, who prosecuted the case, asked the judge to consider consecutive prison terms — one for each victim. Judge Ashworth agreed, telling Horning he will serve the sentences for the trauma he cause both victims.

The crimes happened at a location on Meadow Valley Road in Ephrata. Horning and the boys were acquaintances, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The charges were filed by Ephrata police.