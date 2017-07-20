× 2 Mechanicsburg men charged with unlawful contact with a minor

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Two Mechanicsburg men were arrested for having unlawful contact with a minor, according to Upper Allen police.

James Kalos, 36, and Paul Whitten, 48, both of the first block of Second Street, had inappropriate contact with a child acquaintance under the age of 18, police say. A police investigation determined that Kalos sent the child explicit sexual photographs, and both Whitten and Kalos solicited photos of the child depicted in a prohibited sexual act.

Both men are charged with obscene and other sexual materials and performances, solicitation for child pornography, unlawful contact with minor, criminal use of communication facility, endangering welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

The men were taken into custody on Thursday and released on $25,000 bail.