DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper has died after losing his battle with cancer.

Corporal Scott Coanshock of PSP Lykens died on Tuesday, July 18, Trooper Brett Miller announced on Twitter.

Coanshock enlisted with the State Police in January of 2007.

He was 40 years old.

