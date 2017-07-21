× Harrisburg inmate escapes after being caught smuggling drugs in his rectum

HARRISBURG — Officers at the Harrisburg Community Corrections Center administering a strip search of an unidentified man on July 12 discovered a controlled substance hidden in a sensitive area — the man’s rectal cavity.

According to a State Police report, when the smuggling was discovered, the man shoved the correctional officer against the wall and held him there. He then removed the controlled substance from his rectum, flushed it down a toilet, and fled the facility in an unknown direction.

The Harrisburg Community Corrections Center, located on 27 N. Cameron Street, is a facility for actively serving inmates who are nearing their releases from state prison, according to its website.

The corrections officer involved in the incident, a 21-year-old man, was uninjured, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for the man’s arrest. He is being charged with aggravated assault and escape.